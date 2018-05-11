Teachers play prominent role in development of society: Baligh

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Thursday said a teacher has very prominent role in the development of a society.

He was talking to the office-bearers of Pakistan Teacher’s United Front who called on him at his office, a press release said.

The Minister welcomed the office-bearers of Pakistan Teacher’s United Front, and matters related to education were discussed during the meeting.

He said teacher must be given respect, as no society can progress without giving respect to teacher.

Baligh Ur Rehman said government has taken number of steps for the promotion of quality education in the country. He said curriculum from class I-V had been revised and the work was underway for the revision of syllabus from class 6-8.

Character-building, activity based learning and civic education have been emphasized upon in the revised curriculum, he said.—APP

Related