Teachers of 400 schools to be imparted election training

Zubair Qureshi

Teachers of the 400 plus schools of the Federal Directorate of Education have been conveyed to remain on call as they can be directed anytime, most probably weekend, to attend training for the upcoming general elections. A teacher of the federal capital while talking to Pakistan Observer told that her principal had called a meeting of the staff earlier Friday and conveyed to all the staff members that they could be summoned anytime by the authorities to attend training for the general elections.

“We have been asked to keep our mobile phones switched on and ensure that we received the call when the phone bell rang,” said she.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, ECP held training of the Presiding officers and Assistant presiding officers and now the phase for training of the general staff has kicked off.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Aftab Akbar Durrani has also held a meeting with the officials of Federal Directorate of Education and discussed the arrangements for providing best facilities to the voters at the polling stations set up in Islamabad for the upcoming General Elections.

The facilities include provision of drinking water, sufficient lighting arrangements, toilets, cleanliness and ramps for disabled persons. The representative of Federal Directorate of Education informed that a survey is being conducted to assess any missing facility in 423 educational institutions within 15 days and it would be shared with the Election Commission and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) as these institutions will be serving as polling stations.

The missing facilities in these schools are to be identified by the Federal Directorate of Education and shall be provided by those heading the project. It has also been decided that FDE would complete the survey of missing facilities within 15 days and a list of private institutions shall be shared with Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) for identification of missing facilities.

An official of the ECP when asked said it seems more likely that July 27 will be the day the nation decides who forms the next government. A senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) when contacted referred to Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017 which explains that the president is entrusted to announce the election date after consulting the ECP.

He said the commission would move a summary to the president proposing an election date within the next few days and confirmed that the president would make an announcement sometime next week.

According to the law, the ECP was required to announce the schedule for the polls within seven days after the announcement of the election date. He said that under the provisional plan, the ECP would announce the schedule either on May 28 or 29, however it was not possible to give an exact date.