Teachers deserve high honour being students role model: Mushahid

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday said that every civilized society gave due esteem to teachers, as teachers deserved high honour and dignity being role models for their students.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day international conference entitled Professional Development in Higher Education: Trends and Practices, Prospects and Innovations.

The international conference was jointly organised by HEC and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi.

Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, Mrs. Shaheen Khan, Adviser Learning Innovation, HEC, Fida Hussain, Director General LI, HEC and a large number of Vice Chancellors, faculty members and national and foreign researchers also present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, “I compliment HEC for taking this very positive initiative by organising a conference on professional development in higher education,” he stated, adding that HEC had been the vanguard of higher education since 2002 and had brought about a revolution in the higher education sector.

He said learning was a continuous process and professional development of faculty was beneficial not only for teachers but also for students.

He underlined that provision of education needed to be ensured along with availability of equal opportunities to all men and women.

Senator Mushahid Hussain informed the conference that the vacant posts of Pakistan chairs, specified for Pakistani academics to serve the country from abroad, were being filled with the cooperation of HEC after a long wait for seven years.

He further said that seven out of 14 candidates to fill the positions were females. “Pakistan Chairs are very important means to project Pakistan’s soft image abroad,” he maintained.

The biggest battle, he observed, was the battle of ideas, and it was academia where ideas come from. So, he stressed, academia should come forward to serving the country amidst the prevailing information warfare.

In his welcome address, Dr. Arshad Ali said professional development in higher education was the key component that ensures quality of education.

“The role of a teacher is significant in today’s world where an average student has easy access to knowledge through internet,” he said, adding that a teacher enabled students through arguments and analyses to benefit from the right information.

He stressed the need for promoting student-centric learning, as students come from different backgrounds as well as different competencies.—APP

