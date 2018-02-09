Teachers demand for permanent status, salary raise

Staff Reporter

Teachers on Thursday took to streets in Lahore demanding permanent status and increase in salary. A large number of protesters belonging to various cities of the province gathered outside the Punjab Assembly.

The teachers were holding placards and banners on which slogans against the education department were written. They also raised slogans against the authorities. The protesters said that their salaries should be raised from Rs5000 to Rs15000 and given permanent status to employees working on projects for the past 15 years.