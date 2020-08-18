Teachers condemn GTAB Chairman role

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Chairman Government Teachers Association Zhob Division Fateh Khan Mandokhail, Sports Secretary Khan Muhammad Walewal, Jallat Khan Lawoon and other office bearers have strongly condemned the interference of GTAB provincial chairman in the district matters.

“Due to the countless sacrifices and constant struggle for the rights and interests of teachers in Balochistan, GTAB came into being in 1958, but unfortunately it has been on the decline for the last five years due to its incompetent and self-interested leadership,” stated in a press release issued by the union.

The press release further stated that due to the failed and incompetent current leadership, the provincial government is easily snatching back the privileges gained due to the sacrifices of former leaders. Resultantly, the union is being divided in many factions. It is the living example, that in February last year, the government had snatched time scale incentives from the teachers through a notification. They alleged.