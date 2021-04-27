Teachers body warns against changes in Islamic studies

A representative body of teachers and education experts on Monday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo-moto notice over the objection raised by a minority commission on the Islamic education in the country’s curriculum.

The Advisory Council of Teachers and Educational Experts also called upon the top court of the country to dismiss the request of a one-member minority commission regarding the education system of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The conference of Advisory Council of Teachers and Educational Experts was organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh.

The speakers said that they are not against the minority communities nor does the education system force them to teach their children lessons against their religion.

If the government wants, a separate curriculum can be prepared for the minorities, they said.

The speakers at conference said in Pakistan around 98% of the population is Muslim, so the education system here should be built on principles of Islam.

The participants of conference demanded that a one-member minority commission withdraw the petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding changes in the curriculum.