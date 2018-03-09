Teachers attend medical camp arranged to mark International Women’s Day

Lady teachers pertaining to schools run under the administration of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) largely attended a medical camp organized by a local NGO Sahar Foundation to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The teachers on the occasion were provided with an opportunity to get all essential medical tests conducted on honorary basis, coupled with provision for 15 days free of cost medication prescribed by a panel of doctors examining them.

Competent and seasoned professionals including diabetologists, chest physicians, skin specialists and orthopaedicians comprised the panel attending the visiting teachers from across the metropolis.

Teachers on the occasion recommended need for such camps at regular intervals coupled with mandatory health insurance facility.

Mrs. Zahida Khatoon, headmistress of a KMC school located in Khudadad Colony appreciating that 15 days medicines, prescribed by competent professionals, were also arranged for her colleagues commented that citizens right to quality health must be honored at every level.“We do not want to appear thankless but health is our right and there must be a permanent arrangement for it on long basis,” said Nasra Khatoon from Behar Colony.

Tasneem Bano said the recommendation for health insurance must be adopted on urgent basis with due care towards upgradation of clinics and hospitals managed by KMC.

Shahid Ghazali, General Secretary of Sahar Foundation agreeing with the teachers suggested that special counters for teachers must be established in each.—APP

