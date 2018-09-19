Teacher, three students electrocuted to death

Mansehra

Teacher and three students were electrocuted to death at a local school in Kaghan area here on Tuesday. Rescue officials told that the students were waving the national flag during their morning assembly when its pipe suddenly touched the nearby electric pole, as a result, teacher Safeer Khan and three students Asif, Bilal and Nauman died on the spot.

Getting information about the mishap, police personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital. However, the corpses were later handed over to the bereaved families over refusal to carry out postmortem.—INP

