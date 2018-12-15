Teacher suspended for getting washed car from student

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Muhammad Aurangzeb Saturday suspended a schoolteacher on the charge of taking labour from a student.

Spokesman of education department said that the AC Tandlianwala paid a surprise visit to Govt High School for Boys Chak No.455 and found Ali Hasnain, a student of second class cleaning a car and washing its tyres.

After interrogation, it came into light that schoolteacher Rizwan had asked the minor student to wash his car.

Taking serious notice, the AC Tandlianwala immediately suspended the schoolteacher Rizwan and censured the headmaster Muhammad Iqbal Khan. Further departmental action was underway, spokesman added.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Hederabad that Police arrested a madrassa (Seminary) teacher who was caught torturing students in a video that went viral on social media.

SSP Hyderabad took notice of the viral video which captured the madrassah teacher, identified as Shabbir Ahmed s/o Ghulam Hussain, beating up students who had come to learn the Holy Quran in a mosque situated within limits of the Cantt Police Station.

