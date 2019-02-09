Teacher-student relationship

Student teacher relationship is necessary like all other relationships in the Universe. Almost every student has his/her its favourite teacher, same goes for teacher they also have some favourite students. The ability to forge a positive, powerful relationship between a student and teacher may seem like a difficult task at first but can be easily accomplished by creating a strong learning environment. Learning is a two-way process. Learning can be achieved by both sides. Often teachers learn new things from their students as well. Teacher and students bonding create a very positive classroom environment. It depends on teachers’ positive attitude that he also can learn from their students. Quote of Hazrat Ali RA is “I am a slave of that person who has taught me even a single word, he can enslave me or set me free”. These are the words of most knowledgeable human being after prophets. Prophet PBUH called Hazrat Ali RA as door of city of Knowledge. When teacher forms a positive bond with students, it will create a positive classroom environment. Students who have positive attachment with their teachers feel secure themselves. According to Whitaker (2005), the main variable in the classroom is not the student, but the teacher. Students will be influenced by personality and behaviour of their teachers. Most of the time students take their teachers as their role model. If their teacher is caring and supportive, they also learn caring and supportive behaviour. Students who have positive relationship with their teacher their grades and achievements will increase. According to an American study, students who have positive relations with their teachers from elementary school to middle they increased their math results than the students who have negative relationship with their teachers.

MANSOOR AHMED JAMALI

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp