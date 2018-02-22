Tea whitener fatal for human health, especially kids: Ms Nasim Fawad

RAWALPINDI : Additional Principal Veterinary Officer of Livestock & Dairy Development Department Ms. Nasim Fawad has said that tea whitener being used as milk is fatal for human health especially for kids and only fresh milk must utilize for tea to avoid serious ailments.

He expressed these views while addressing the students at Government Girls High School, Gorja, Rawalpindi in connection with School Focused Programme for public awareness about negative impacts of tea whitener and impure milk.

She asked students to ensure use of fresh milk and pass the message to their friends and relatives to avoid formula milks which can cause diseases of kidneys and heart failure.

Similar session was conducted at Government Boys High School, Girja in which Dr. Javed Munir Shah focused on the harmful effects of impure and dry milk. Among others Headmistress Qamar un Nisa and Headmaster Muhammad Arif also attended the sessions.

On the occasion, Dr. Maddihia Tariq of Livestock & Dairy Development Rawalpindi demonstrated documentaries in which the messages of nutrition and medical experts were displayed with regard to the hazardous use of dry formula milk.

She said that under the directives of Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Nasim Sadiq and Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Rawalpindi Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bhutta, School Focused Programme is successfully implemented in different union councils for awareness of masses and special emphasis was being laid on to educate students so that they could further promote this message for the protection and safety of human lives.

Orignally published by INP