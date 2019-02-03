Tea imports up by 6.37pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 6.37 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year against the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $301.717 million in July-December (2018-19) against the imports of $283.648 million in July-December (2017-18), showing growth of 6.37 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports during the period under review increased by 27.15 percent by growing from 90,844 metric tons last year to 115,506 metric tons.

