Tea imports increase 9.65pc in 3 quarters

Islamabad

The imports of tea into the country witnessed 9.65 percent increase during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported tea worth $411.231 million during July-March (2017-18) against the imports of $450.932 million in July-March (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Overall food group imports into the country witnessed increase of 4.51 percent during the period under review by growing from $4.526 billion last year to $4.730 billion during the ongoing fiscal year, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 5.89 percent during the month of March 2018 against the imports of the same month of last year. The tea imports during March 2018 were recorded at $52.878 million against the imports of $49.939 million in March 2017.—APP