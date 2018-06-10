Tea imports grow by over 9pc

Islamabad

The tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 9.04 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports into the country during July-April (2017-18) were recorded at $492.982 million against the imports of $452.112 million during July-April (2016-17), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports, however, witnessed negative growth of 4.32 percent by declining from imports of 170,987 metric tons last year to 163,598 metric tons during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food imports into the country during the period under review witnessed increase of 2.32 percent.

The food imports during the first ten months of the current fiscal year were recorded at $5,216 million against the imports of $5,098 million, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country during the month of April increased by 2.89 percent as compared to the same month of the last year.

The tea imports into the country during April 2018 were recorded at $42.063 million against the imports of $40.882 million in April 2017.

However, on month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country witnessed negative growth of 20.45 percent in April 2018 when compared to the imports of $52.878 million in March 2018, the PBS data added.—APP