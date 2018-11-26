Tea import increases 7.98pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Tea import into the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 7.98 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2018-19, about 75,725 metric tons of tea valuing US$ 189.467 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 60,450 metric tons costing US$ 183.806 million of same period of last year.

However, food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 9.69 percent and was recorded at US$ 1.987 billion as compared the imports of US$ 2.200 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, milk, cream and milk feed for infants decreased by 11.56 percent as about 26,030 metric tons of above mentioned commodities worth US$ 71.919 million were imported as compared the imports of 30,284 metric tons.

Meanwhile, imports of the dry fruits and nuts decreased by 86.17 percent as about 6102 metric tons of dry fruits and nuts worth US$ 8.858 million imported as compared the import of 47,939 metric tons valuing US$ 64.049 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review about 48,608 metric tons of spices worth US$ 53.066 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the import of 48,288 metric tons costing US$ 57,424 million of same period of last year.

Share on: WhatsApp