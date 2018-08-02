Tea House for working women soon

Multan

Social Welfare Department will establish a Tea House in the city for working women.

This was stated by Manager Industrial Home Muzammal while talking to APP here on Wednesday. She informed that beauty parlour, gym and women club would be introduced for women. She added that the project of Tea House would be completed within three months.

About Industrial Home performance, she maintained that over 200 women were obtaining training and skills in different professions. The department is offering facility of short courses including cooking, baking and some others, she said.—APP

