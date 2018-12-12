TDCP to promote ‘agri-tourism’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is known as a trend setter. To continue its legacy, the department now introduce a new form of tourism, ‘Agri-Tourism’. Present government took every measure to promote tourism in the country. Punjab Tourism take initiative and introduce Agri-Tourism for the attraction of tourists and the local community.

Also for the knowledge of agriculture for the new generation. Address a press briefing today, the Minister for Tourism, Raja Yasir Humayan Sarfraz said that TDCP arranged Agri-Tourism Festival every month and this month TDCP 1st Guava Festival arrange at Ayaz Farm, Sharqpur on 23rd December, 2018 from 10:30 am to 03:30 pm.

In the Guava Festival, different stalls of traditional foods and dishes prepared with Guava for the attraction of tourists. The minister added that the present government is very keen to discover new tourist destinations and took new initiatives for the promotion of tourism.

Share on: WhatsApp