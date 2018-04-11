TDAP: WEs role in national dev commendable

Lahore

Women entrepreneurs (WEs) are the role model for the business community as they are adding valuable contribution in the economic development of the country.

Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General, Trade development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a four member delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) who called on him at TDAP, Lahore here today.

The DG said that as per the Emerging Pakistan Initiative, women entrepreneurs have been taken on board and all out efforts are underway to address their concerns and suggestions.

‘Emerging Pakistan Initiative by Secretary Commerce is in line with the export enhancing strategy’ the DG said and asked the WE’s to concentrate on the projection of their products through standardization and quality control at the national and international level.—PR