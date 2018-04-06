TDAP to participate at Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition 2018

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition is the leading home textiles fair in Asia. It provides an effective trade platform of home textiles and accessories for the suppliers and buyers. Carpet Zone combines domestic and international carpet and floor covering companies together to attract mass visitors and exhibitors.

Trade development authority of Pakistan will participate with Pakistan pavilion in Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles.

The fair will help to understand the China market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Products including upholstery fabrics and other home related items including bedding, toweling, carpets & rugs, sun-protection systems, curtain accessories, digital printing, original service designs & artwork. Standard stands are available for Rs. 279,000/- (Textile) and Rs. 233,500/- (Carpet)-. Direct stands without TDAP subsidy is approx. Rs. 486,465/- (Textile)- and Rs. 389,172/- (Carpet). Last Date to apply through TDAP is 19th April,2018.