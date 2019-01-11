TDAP to help organize solo furniture expo in Muslim countries: Razak Dawood

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, textile, Industrial Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday announced that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will help facilitate Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for organizing solo exhibitions in gulf countries especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Muscat to exploit export potential in Muslim countries.

This was stated by him while talking to PFC delegation led by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here.

He emphasized urgent need of proper finishing of products and improving its quality bringing at par with international standards. He said, “He was happy to note that a vast potential exist in furniture industry and we can export fabulous traditional furniture products worldwide. He further said he was very much impressed with the efforts of Pak furniture manufacturers who displayed variety of exquisite furniture items during last 3-day mega 10th Interiors Pakistan” exhibition held last month in Expo Center Lahore.

Razak Dawood assured that the government would provide all out assistance and support for improvement in finishing, designing and quality.

The government will also extend cooperation to PFC for training of woodworkers on modern scientific lines to meet the international standard. He further asked the PFC chief to collect the data of all furniture manufacturers and seek their concrete proposals for incorporating national economic policies.

“He also invited PFC leadership to come up with viable set of proposals for final discussion with him prior to placing before Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

He said it is his desire that overall furniture industry should benefit from the packages of incentives likely to be offered shortly by the government so all its stakeholders should take advantage by exporting its products.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked the advisor on this occasion for ensuring support and assistance both financial and technical to revitalize the sick industry in Pakistan especially furniture sector which was gravely ignored during previous elected governments.

He also assured the advisor that the business community of the country would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming the current economic challenges.

He said that PFC is a non profit organization and none of its CEO and members of board of directors are taking single penny benefits and any sort of perks since its inception in 201 and all of them are working in honorary capacity.

He said that PFC. is playing its due role efficiently for promoting of furniture brands not only inside the country but also abroad by displaying world class innovative designs suit to aesthetic sense of buyers.

He said Pakistan has good potential to enhance furniture exports to USA and Europe by developing good brands and business community should focus on branding of products to promote business activities and improve exports.

Share on: WhatsApp