TDAP takes steps to lift ban on Animal Casing Industry in Japan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The prospects of animal casings export to Japan had been brighter as the private sector units working in Pakistan have improved their efficiency and product level. Japanese experts Mr Atsushi Kajwara and Mr Ken Murata from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries expressed these views during their visit to United Casings and CoCo Traders, Lahore.

The Japanese experts who were on inspection visit to the subject facilities hoped that animal casings export to Japan would be increased with the passage of time. They appreciated the quality of work being carried out in these units from raw material to the final processing. Earlier, they were taken round the units and were briefed about the operating standards and working mechanism. The Japanese experts minutely examined the processing of animal casing units.

The representatives of United Casings and CoCo Traders thanked Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for organizing the visit of the Japanese Inspectors to Pakistan for inspection of the animal casings units in Pakistan and hoped that the country’s exports would grow with the joint efforts of TDAP and private sector. TDAP engaged the Quarantine Department to ensure the product standardization and observance of the agreement between both countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that TDAP supported the Japanese experts visit to Pakistan with the objective to help the animal casings units for improving their quality and standardization. It is pertinent to mention here that the export of animal casing from Pakistan has been stopped since September 2017.

After the implementation of new rules, TDAP, Lahore took the lead by taking personal interest as otherwise it was the subject of Quarantine Department to take such measures as may lift ban on animal casings in Japan. TDAP with the coordination of Pakistan’s commercial counselor to Japan arranged the visit of the Japanese inspectors for examining of the animal casing export to Japan.