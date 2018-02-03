TDAP to support women entrepreneurs business activities

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will continue to support women entrepreneurs business activities in the country and abroad. Director General TDAP Lahore Mian Riaz Ahmed stated this while talking to a delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Lahore division who called on him at TDAP here on Friday. Falahat Imran, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), requested the TDAP to support the WCCI for holding an exhibition in Lahore in future and also requested to organise a delegation of women entrepreneurs to China to give them the business exposure and to help enhance their contribution in the trade development of the country. The DG assured the delegation about the TDAP support and appreciated proactive role they were playing in the economic development of the country. The other delegation members Qaisra Sheikh and Fakhra Hasan apprised the DG about various business issues being faced by women entrepreneurs. With mutual consent of the women entrepreneurs (WEs), the TDAP will support the trade promotional activities of women entrepreneurs, the DG said and hoped that the WEs would successfully excel in domestic and international business markets by exhibiting value added products.—APP