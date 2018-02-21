TDAP to support Pak firms’ participation in trade fairs in Africa

MoC holds Look Africa Trade Forum

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The government is determined to help the exporters for exploring the African markets and pledged its support for enhancing the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the African countries.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore stated this while addressing the Look Africa Trade Forum held here on Tuesday. The DG said that Secretary Commerce has taken initiative for enhancing trade with African countries and Look Africa Trade Forums across the country and hence have been successful in creating awareness among the exporters about the trade opportunities which exists in the non traditional markets.

The DG said that the government is considering opening new commercial sections in Africa including in Egypt, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Algeria in first phase.

“The government will also focus on enhanced facilitation for the Pakistani companies’ participation in trade fairs in Africa and to initiate negotiations on bilateral/ multilateral trade agreements for market access in Africa”, the DG asserted.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce Ms Maria Qazi made a presentation on the African markets with regard to Pakistan exports.