TDAP to support Golden Ring Economic Forum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is endeavouring to provide assistance to the business forums in the country to help enhance the pace of trade development. Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a delegation of Golden Ring Economic Forum who called on him here on Thursday. The DG said that TDAP is focusing on promoting trade with China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and other emerging economies in the world. Hasnain Raza, President Golden Ring Economic Forum said on the occasion that there is a need to remove tariff and non tariff barriers with these countries. Moreover, there is also a need to resolve banking and logistic issues and increase people to people contact with these countries. He also highlighted the importance of developing a comprehensive policy for benefitting from the CPEC initiatives. The delegates apprised the DG that Golden Ring Economic Forum will provide guidelines and suggestions to government in this regard.