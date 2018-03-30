TDAP sponsored delegation to visit UAE

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TDAP sponsored trade delegation of electric fans manufacturers and exporters which is on three day visit to UAE from 26th March, called on Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai on the first day of their visit. The Consul General welcomed the delegates and appreciated TDAP’s efforts for finalizing trade delegation to UAE. He wished the delegates best of luck for the business meetings and visits.

The delegates later had a business to business meetings with Pakistani Business council Dubai and leading buying houses in crown plaza hotel Dubai. Pakistan’s Commercial Counselor in Dubai briefed the buyers about the electric fans industry of Pakistan and it’s potential. Mr M Afzal and Mr AzharAslam from electric fan association discussed about various categories of fans being made and exported by Pakistan and said that Pakistan has potential to meet electric fans demand of UAE.

The delegate later attended Pakistan day celebration at Grand Hayatt Hotel in Dubai on the invitation of Consul General of Pakistan.

On the second day of their visits , the delegates will visit Abu Dhabi and have business meeting with various business groups interested to meet their electric fans need from Pakistan.