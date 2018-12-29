TDAP role acknowledged in dev, growth of local industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has sought cooperation of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCMEA) for making the TEXPO 2019 scheduled from April 11 to 14 a great success.

Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Lahore Mian Riaz Ahmad held meetings with the representatives of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Association on Friday. The DG encouraged them to participate in upcoming TEXPO and exhibit their products. He urged them to come up with best of their products as this exhibition is likely to attract international buyers across the globe. He further said the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority are making concerted efforts to exploit export potential.

The Director General further elaborated the members of the Association about the vision of Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce for enhancing exports of Pakistan under umbrella of emerging Pakistan. The representatives of both the trade bodies praised the active role of TDAP in development and growth of local industry through such exhibitions. They assured to participate in the exhibition.

