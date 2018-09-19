TDAP participation in World Food Moscow

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TDAP is participating in World Food Moscow, Russia with six (06)exhibitors relating to the products categories like rice, fruits & vegetables, spices etc. World Food Moscow, a four (04) day exhibition starting from 17th September, 2018, is a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry. Since its inception in 1991, the event has grown to become the entry point for international manufacturers looking to enter the vibrant Russian market. The event is the perfect platform to promote new food and drink products in Russia-attracting thousands of businesses from around the world. Pakistan has constructed a customized pavilion with beautiful branding under the theme of “Emerging Pakistan” with the support of the Minister (Trade) Moscow, Mr. Nasir Hamid.

Share on: WhatsApp