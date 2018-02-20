TDAP to participate in Musikmesse 2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Musikmesse offers platforms to promote musical instruction and training to encourage young people to make music actively. Meeting retailers, manufacturers and distributors in person, as well as musicians and visitors from the areas of music education and music therapy is the prime objective of this fair. Trade development authority of Pakistan will participate with Pakistan pavilion in Musikmesse 11- 14 April 2018. TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of musical-instrument sector, from classical instruments, acoustic & electric guitars & bases, brass and woodwind instruments, percussion & keyboard instruments to electronic equipment & hardware and software. Each stand costs Rs. 200,000/= with TDAP subsidy, while direct exhibitor have to pay approx. Rs 430,000/. Last date to apply through TDAP is 3rd March, 2018. Musikmesse 2017 set record with 972 exhibitors (72% international) and 56,700 visitors from 119 countries visited in said fair. Below Pakistani companies have been participating in Musikmesse for last two years: Halifax &. Co, M. Khalid Pipe Co, Mid-East Mfg, Musik di Rehman, Musik Inn, Sanaullah Corporation, Vellum Head As Musikmesse is an important show for Pakistani buyers & importers, high numbers of visitors visit in said show.