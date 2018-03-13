TDAP to participate Home Textile Sourcing explain USA

Islamabad

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to participate at Home Textile Sourcing / Texworld / Apparel Sourcing, USA Home Textile Sourcing/ Texworld / Apparel Sourcing’s objective is to offer a prime location and networking environment for international fabric, home textile and apparel garment mills and manufactures who will exhibit an extensive array of fabrics, home textile, garment and materials to connect with top buyers of apparel fabrics from the U.S., Canada and abroad. Trade development authority of Pakistan will participate with Pakistan pavilion in Home Textile Sourcing / Texworld / Apparel Sourcing, USA. The fair will help to understand the USA market and how best to increase buyers from Pakistan. TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Cotton & Blends, Denim, Eco-friendly Fabrics, Fabrics and/or Components) Cotton, Dobby Weavers, Eco-Friendly, Fire Resistant Materials, Jacquard Weaves, Knits, Lace, Leather, Linen, Outdoor Fabrics, Polyester, Prints/Printers, Silk, Silk Look, Synthetics—PR