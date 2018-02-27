TDAP to participate at Automechanika Frankfurt, REIFEN

Lahore

Trade development authority of Pakistan will participate with Pakistan pavilion in Automechanika Frankfurt; September 11-15, 2018

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of auto parts and systems, tyres & systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants.

Each stand is available for Rs. 355,000/ with only TDAP subsidy while direct exhibitor have to pay approx. Rs. 600,000/.

4,843 exhibitors from 76 countries have hosted 133,000 buyers from 170 countries during 5 days of Automechanika Frankfurt 2016 and 23 countries have organized national pavilion to showcase their innovations related Auto industry.

Automechanika has partnered with REIFEN, the world renowned trade fair for the tyre industry. This collaboration will raise the profile of this segment among trade buyers, leading to greater opportunities for businesses to connect with their target audience.

Ahmad Traders, Adamjee Engineering, Eastern Agro, Darson Industries, Infinity Engineering, International Automotive Engineers, Jodhala Complex, Kortech Auto Industries, Mannan Shahid Forgings,Matchless Engineering, MGA Industries, Rastgar Engineering, Thermosole Industries, Meralastik Rubber Products, Rubatech & Universal Piston House. From Pakistan around 150 Auto Parts’ Importers visited the fair including a delegation organized by Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) in Automechanika Frankfurt 2016.—PR