TDAP organizes Pak pavilion at texworld/apparel sourcing fair

Observer Report

Paris

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin-ul-Haque visited exhibitors and shown satisfaction on the products displayed in said fair.

It has been a decade that Pakistan has been participating in every single edition of Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris. 26 Fabric and Garments Entrepreneurs from Pakistan participated in said fair. Among them; 11 participated through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Combined with Apparel Sourcing, a total of 1,023 exhibitors participated in the February edition 2018. Texworld – Apparel Sourcing, Paris (11 – 14 February, 2018) recorded over 15,000 visitors worldwide. Visitors came from all over Europe with a large number of buyers from UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy & Germany.

Fair displayed a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.

For the first time ever, Apparel Sourcing Paris is introducing a Jordan Pavilion as it is a large global player in garment production with 80 large companies in Industrial Zone.

Pakistani stands were seen busy with trade enquiries and buyers from USA, UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European and Central Asian countries.

Messe Frankfurt plans to launch Leather World Paris from 17 – 20 September 2018, which will be held at the same venue and time as of Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris Autumn Edition.

Leather World Paris will contain tannery as well as finished leather goods. These will range from leather garments to accessories such as Bags, Shoes and Other Fashion Products. Over the years, a large number of leather brands have been requesting a section of leather inside the show.

Shawls & Scarves Paris, is the twin brother of Apparel Sourcing Paris for all Fashion accessories like Scarves, Shawls, Stoles, Gloves etc. Similarly, “Avantex Paris coalesced with all above 3 fairs, involved in fashion, fashions’ innovation and is built as much on presenting existing products as on introducing future ones.

Exhibitors from Pakistan in February 2018: Fabric: Kamal, Kohinoor Mills, Liberty Mills, M.K Sons, Nishat Chunian, Nishat Mills, Shahtaj Textile, Sapphire Diamond Fabrics, Sapphire Textile, Sarena Dyeing & Finishing, Shafi Texcel. Denim: Master Textile, Mekotex, Rajby Industries, S.M. Denim Mills, Siddiqsons. Apparel: ASK Enterprises, Ashar International, Balitex, Khadija Industries, Masood Textile, Naeem Enterprises, Qamartex, Shami Textile, Stylers International, Thsree Star Hosiery.

Amir Qureshi, Deputy Manager Marketing of Kohinoor expressed, “Texwolrd is very important fair for us to participate in order to maintain our existence in market, meeting our potential and exciting buyers and showcase our seasonal range of products”

Ahsan Chinoy, Director of Khadija Industries congratulates TDAP and Messe Frankfurt Pakistan for securing very prime location for Pakistan Pavilion. He further mentioned, “We are expecting to continue the center point location in coming years as it does not only increase number of visitors at the booth but it also encourages healthy competition in terms of collection. Overall, the fair was very good for us.”

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will be held from 23–25 July, 2018. Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris Autumn edition will also be held from 17–20 September 2018. African Sourcing and Fashion Week will be held from 1 – 4 October in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A new Apparel fair has also been launched in Cape Town, ATF from 20 – 22 November, 2018.