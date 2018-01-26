TDAP organizes consultative session on STPF 2018-23

Staff Reporter

Sukkur

At per the directions of Ministry of Commerce Islamabad, TDAP organized a Stakeholder Consultative Session for Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2018-23 at Sukkur. President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with members of export committee, members from Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, traders, exporters and growers of Sukkur region participated in the stakeholder consultative session. Muhammad Farooq Memon, Director TDAP Karachi gave a detail presentation regarding “Strategic Trade Policy Framework”.

He discussed in detail the objectives of Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2018-23 and reasons for outreach exercise in Sukkur. Mr. Abdul Fatah Shaikh, President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his address said that in order to maximize the exports of Pakistan, it is necessary that the government may control the unnecessary imports of Pakistan and unrealistic/ hidden export taxes may also the stopped.

The exports procedure should also be simple and easy. Mr. Israr Bhatti, General Secretary, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry emphasized that TDAP may provide international exposure to the exporters of Sukkur region. He further said the date exporters of Sukkur region needs TDAP support for dry port in Sukkur.

TDAP may support the exporters of Sukkur region to develop brands. He requested TDAP to provide a software of international buyers to Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitation of exporters of Sukkur.