TDAP to organize moot on value-addition in dates in Gwadar

To underscore the important features of dates from Balochistan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is organizing a Dates Show and Seminar on Value-addition in Dates in Gwadar on Thursday, 27th July.

This will be the first time that such type of comprehensive promotional programme, is going to be organized in Gwadar for creating awareness on the Dates Sector from Balochistan. The Dates Growers of the area particularly from Turbat and Panjgoor have been facing multiple technical problems due to lack of awareness. The speakers from different quarters are invited for seminar who will highlight about these technical issues and measures for enhancement of exports of dates.

The target audience of the seminar will be growers and exporters belonging to different Trade Bodies, Government Organizations and Non-Government Organizations viz., Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, Balochistan Dates Grower Association, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Plant Protection Department, Agriculture Research Department GOB, Agriculture Extension Department of Balochistan, Head of Rural Support Programme Turbat and Turbat range in the Seminar. TDAP in its persuasion to increase the export of dates and its bi-products is organizing a series of well-planned date shows and seminar in the various regions of the country in the coming month i.e. in Karachi, D.I. Khan and Khairpur.