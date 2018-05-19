TDAP offers assistance to entrepreneurs

Multan

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has reiterated its offer of assistance to entrepreneurs willing to enjoy direct access to international markets for promotion of their products and enhancing exports.

TDAP Multan Deputy Director Husnain Haidar Langah told APP that the Authority was playing its role in guiding entrepreneurs, trade bodies and facilitating them in making their access to international markets easy from all aspects including documentation, transportation and other issues.

He said that many international level exhibitions were scheduled to be held in different parts of the world this year and Pakistani entrepreneurs and trade bodies could benefit from the TDAP assistance to introduce and market Pakistani products there.

He said that a three-day international Apparel Expo was scheduled to begin in Tokyo (Japan) from Oct 22 while another four-day exhibition would be held in Bangkok (Thailand) from July 12 where a variety of Pakistani products including food items would be displayed. Cultural programmes are also part of the exhibition, he added.

Langah further stated that a five-day international jewellery and watch show would begin at Abu Dhabi (UAE) from Oct 25 to display diamond, gold, silver and fashion jewellery besides gem stones and watches.

A three-day international sourcing Expo is scheduled to begin in Melbourne (Australia) from Nov 20 to showcase textile, leather and footwear and other products.

TDAP official said that TDAP was receiving applications from aspirants willing to join these exhibitions.—APP