TDAP: Look Africa Trade Forum

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistani produces fine quality rice and pharmaceutical products and exporters need to enhance their export potential towards the African markets. Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General TDAP stated this while talking to a delegation of PPMA and REAP at TDAP, Lahore here on Wednesday.

The DG said that our industrial exports have the capability to compete the international standardization of the products and hoped that our exports would excel in the distant markets through quality control and market strategy.

The DG also apprised the delegates that Secretary Commerce announced Look Africa Policy Initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and under this specific Initiative, TDAP would be organizing ‘Look Africa Trade Forum’ at Lahore on 20 February at the premises of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry which will help the entrepreneurs of the pharma, rice and agriculture sectors for interaction with the African diplomats for further awareness and better understanding of the African markets.