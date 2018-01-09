TDAP holds moot on export potential of chillies

Staff Reporter

Mirpurkhas

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), sub-regional office, Hyderabad organised a seminar on Export Potential of Chillies at Gymkhana, Mirpurkhas, which was attended by around 120 chilli growers of the region, which included Umerkot, Mithi, Diplo, Digri, Mirpurkhasetc. The seminar aimed at enhancing per acre yield and controlling diseases like Aflatoxins, fungicide, due to which this product has not yet achieved the desired export targets.

The experts of USAID, Sindh Agriculture Growth Project, Sindh Abadagar Board, Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, National Foods Pvt Ltd, Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project gave elaborate presentations to highlight chilli related issues and shared counter-measures to salvage the crops.

Shahjhan Hashmani, USAID Consultant, informed that USAID extends support to the growers to prevent aflatoxins. Satram Das, Assistant Director, Sindh Agriculture Growth Project said that chilli drying sheets are being provided to the farmers and he also recommended to adopt packaging of chillies in small bags, instead of old sack. For, old packaging method causes contracting of bacteria and dust. Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan briefed about the mechanism of drip irrigation and urged the growers to switch to it in case of water shortage. Dr. Attaullah, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, enlightened that poor nursery management and improper seed affect the crops. Ghulam Muhammad Soomro, President, Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry informed that Mirpurkhas Region shares 83% of total chillies produced in the country. Chilli varieties comprise Dandicut (longi), Talhari, Sanam, Naginaetc, which have aroma and taste. Unfortunately, owing to aflatoxins, the export share of this product, so far, remains meagre.