TDAP endeavouring to promote women entrepreneurship: DG

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has been endeavoring to provide assistance to the women entrepreneurs enabling them to take active part in the development of Country’s economy. Mian Riaz Ahmad, DG TDAP, Lahore stated this while talking to the Ms. Shireen Arshad, Vice President (Women Wing) FPCCI who recently visited TDAP Lahore.

Ms. Shireen appreciated the crucial role of TDAP in mainstreaming women entrepreneurs in world trade through participation in international and local exhibition.

She lauded the efforts of TDAP for organizing textile sector specific exhibition Texpo 2019 (11-14 April), and desired that women chamber should be given due role in upcoming TEXPO 2019. Further, the Association appreciated the exhaustive efforts of DG TDAP Lahore to engage women chambers under the Emerging Pakistan initiative of Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce. In another meeting faculty and students of PIFD met DG TDAP Lahore to discuss various organizational aspects of upcoming TEXPO 2019.

