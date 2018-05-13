TDAP endeavouring to enhance trade ties with China

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high level six member delegation of the provincial government of Yunnan Province led by Na Jie, Vice Chairman, Standing Committee of Yunnan Provincial People’s Congress visited Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on Saturday.

The Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan welcomed the delegation and highlighted the role of Ministry of Commerce and TDAP in enhancing bilateral trade relations between two countries based on sustained cooperation, long standing relationship and business to business facilitation in the field of trade and economic Cooperation.

The Vice Chairman Na Jie briefed about the trade relations between Pakistan and Yunnan Province. He shared the economic indicators of Yunnan province, China having US$ 300 billion GDP with population of 47 million. Yunnan province is in close proximity with South Asia and can play important role in enhancing bilateral trade relations with Pakistan. Pakistan’s exports to Yunnan province stood around US$ 72 million in 2017. He mentioned that under Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping, CPEC is an important component. He suggested that bilateral trade can be increased through arranging trade forums, symposiums, exchange of delegations, entrepreneurs’ and official visits between both Countries. He highlighted that Pakistan offers important avenues for investment in different sectors.

The Vice Chairman officially invited the Secretary TDAP to visit China Kunming import & Export fair and China South Asia Exposition, to be held from 12 to 18th June 2018 at Kunming China, and apprised about the scope, objectives of both exhibitions and available opportunities for participants from Pakistan. TDAP is regular participants in the fair and this year, it is participating with 168 booths in the exhibition in different product sectors.

Secretary TDAP highlighted the various issues being faced by Pakistani exporters in getting Chinese Visa. The honorable vice Chairman assured to take up the issue with Chinese embassy in Pakistan. The Secretary TDAP thanked the delegation for their visit and hoped for further enhancing trade relations with Yunnan province of Peoples’ Republic of China. The guests were presented the souvenirs in the end.