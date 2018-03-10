TDAP endeavouring to help, facilitate exporters

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to help and facilitate exporters of all the product sectors with the aim to capitalize their potential for the growth of trade and investment in the country.

Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a two member delegation led by President Pakistan Chapter TUMSIAD Chaudhry Anees Iqbal who called on him at TDAP Lahore. The DG apprised the delegates about the trade facilities which TDAP is providing to the exporters of the country.

Anees Iqbal informed the DG TDAP that there will be 8th International Health Congress being held at Turkey in the first week of May this year and that will be offering tremendous opportunities for the Pakistani exporters with specific to surgical sector of Pakistan. He further informed the DG that their organization will be offering incentives to the Pakistani exporters for their participation in the said event. Moreover, he further informed the DG TDAP about the role of TUMSIAD in the promotion of trade activities. He further said that TUMSIAD is facilitating the exporters to help generate the business activities.

While talking on the emerging Pakistan vision as envisaged by Younus Dagha Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce, the DG said that the government is committed for the better projection of the Pakistani products through display of their products in the international exhibitions and exploring non-traditional international markets. Talking about the improving export sector of the county, the DG informed the delegates that Sports Goods association (PSGMEA) and Gloves Manufacturers association (PGMEA) have shown greater interest in participating in the upcoming China International Import Expo being held in China in November this year.