TDAP at Beautyworld Middle East

Observer Report

Dubai

The largest international trade fair, for beauty products, hair and fragrances, Beautyworld Middle East has started at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, the three days event establishing itself as the prime gateway for international beauty majors looking to do business in new and emerging markets.

In 2018, 28 companies from Pakistan are attending the show where more than 135 countries representing from the buyers side.

Face Fresh, Faiza Beauty Cream, Golden Pearl Cosmetics, Kings Chemical Corporation, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma, Noor Gold Cosmetics are few of the companies participating directly with private stands and Addmore Cosmetics International, Black Rose Cosmetics, Professional Beauty Solutions (Beauty Care), Shrooq Pharmaceutical, Shanns Cosmetics & Chemicals and others are participating under the pavilion of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Pakistani exhibitors present products such as Cosmetics & Skincare, Male Grooming – Hair & Shaving, Professional Manicure/Pedicure & Accessories, Personal Care & Hygiene and Fragrances.

Beautyworld manage to bring top brands of beauty products and hair & makeup artists to come at one platform from all over the world. Hair Education by GHD, Official Beauty Experts, Fragrance Stations are few of the world’s renowned products that works as an attracting element for the visitors.

To encourage the professional visitors, Beautyworld also sets competitions like “The Nail it: and “Battle of the Barbers”.

Beautyworld fulfill all the demands of Exhibitor and Buyers from all around the world. Next Beautyworld Middle East will be held in 2019.