TDAP assures support to sports industry

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The government is endeavoring to support the business community to help enhance the level of exports and catering business opportunities both within the country and abroad. Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a delegation of Sports Goods Association which called on him at TDAP, Lahore here Tuesday. The DG said that the government on the initiative of Secretary Commerce Mr Younas Dagha is in the process of formulating the trade policy for the next five years to foster better results in the exports arena of the country. The delegates apprised the DG about the issues being faced by the association for foreign trade fairs and foreign delegations. The DG assured to address their concerned issues by TDAP and hoped that both the public and the private sector need to mutually work for the trade promotion of the country. Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Mr Hasnain Cheema thanked the DG TDAP for addressing their trade related issues and hoped for better understanding between TDAP and exporters in solving out their trade related matters.