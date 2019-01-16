TCS,1LINK collaborate for Biller Initiator Model

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a recent development in digital payments landscape, TCS has collaborated with 1LINK to introduce the service of collecting bill payments at their 900+ TCS Express Centers and at the doorsteps of their customers. The signing ceremony was held at 1LINK Head Office in Karachi.

As per the agreement between TCS and 1LINK, TCS will be assuming the role of bill initiator whereas 1LINK will be leveraging its Bill Payment Service. With the arrangement in place, now customers will have increased access points of paying their bills.

The two options of bill payment include: over the counter payments by walk-in customers at any of the 900+ TCS Express Centers or via TCS delivery agents, who are equipped with hand-held devices that may be used to accept payments at the doorsteps of customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Salman Akram, CEO TCS, said “We are pleased to collaborate with 1LINK in offering a customized, state-of-the-art bill payment option to our consumers.

