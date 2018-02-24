TCS key pillar of e-commerce in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The courier industry has been going through a transformation globally and e-commerce is a very important sector to capitalize.

This was stated by the Director at TCS, Qasim Awan, during a panel discussion at Expo Center here on Friday. A two-day panel discussion titled ‘Momentum8 Creating Possibilities’ brought together tech professionals for a discourse on e-commerce, startups and fintech.

“We plan to continuously innovate and make our customers comfortable in working with us,” he said, adding, as part of the discussion on the topic ‘Is e-commerce the Future Mode of Business’.

Awan also spoke about the global scenario of e-commerce logistics and its impact in Pakistan.

He highlighted what TCS was already doing for e-commerce online startups. “Online start-ups need more investment and liquidity during the early phase of their development and TCS supports online startups by providing them with special SME offers such as free deliveries for a certain time period,” he added.

He was of the view that due to TCS’s international alliance with UPS, deliveries were possible anywhere in the world just by being plugged into the TCS e-commerce platform.

“We do believe that we have the capability and local knowledge, and we aim to remain the number one player in the e-commerce market,” he pointed out.

Moderating the Panel was Raza Matin, with Hassaan of Trax Logistics, Imran Baxamoosa of BlueEx, Qasim Awan of TCS on the panel.