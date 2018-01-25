TCS inaugurates ZTE Warehouse at Tarnol

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A TCS warehouse for ZTE Corporation has been inaugurated in Tarnol near Islamabad. A ZTE delegation from China participated in the inauguration ceremony hosted by TCS. ZTE aims to place TCS at the forefront concerning all its logistic needs in Pakistan and manage its warehousing and logistics requirements across the country. It is expected that this would be the beginning of a productive partnership between TCS and the ZTE Corporation. Rehan Ally Agha, Business Head Warehousing & Distribution at TCS, said that this was a moment of pride for TCS to partner with ZTE. “We are delighted to offer warehousing and distribution services to ZTE, and look forward to maximizing this fruitful relationship.” The Chief Technical Officer of ZTE Pakistan, Chen Tao, appreciated the role of TCS and said, “We have really appreciated the efforts for arranging the Islamabad warehouse inauguration,” he said, The warehouse is in an excellent condition regarding stacking, hygiene, cleanliness and staff uniforms.