TCS inaugurates int’l gateway facility in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

TCS Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd, Pakistan’s most recognized courier, logistics and e-commerce provider, has inaugurated its international gateway facility in Lahore. Following the announcement of TCS’s strategy to develop its international reach by becoming UPS’s Authorized Service Contractor in Pakistan, and the opening of its international gateway in Karachi in 2017, the company continues to enhance its international express capabilities in Pakistan.

The expanded Lahore facility is a new milestone in its ongoing development strategy and will help TCS streamline import and export shipments in Punjab. Together, TCS and UPS’s leadership teams inaugurated the new international gateway facility and further the two companies’ cooperation.