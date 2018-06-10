TCS helps NED Racers move race car prototype to Canada

Karachi

Pakistan’s largest courier, logistics and services provider, TCS provided logistical assistance to NED Racers, a cohort of dynamic engineering students from NED University of Engineering & Technology.

The group exhibited their exclusively-designed racing car at a collegiate automotive design competition, Formula North, that took place this week in Canada.

Formula North brought together international students on a competitive platform to promote innovation and foster knowledge sharing centered on practical engineering.The prototype racing car, designed and fabricated by NED Racers, was ranked number one by the competition’s jury for its potential as a production item ahead of the competition.

TCS, along with its international partners UPS, provided the required logistics support to NED Racers to securely move their innovative vehicle between Karachi and Canada, and will now assure its safe arrival back to Pakistan, free of cost.

Chairman of TCS, Mr. Khalid Awan, said, “It is a matter of pride for TCS to embark on this momentous journey with these highly talented young individuals who have placed their trust in our operational abilities. This a testament to TCS’ legacy of helping deliver items of exceptional value with utmost care and sensitivity, locally and internationally.”

The international collegiate witnessed participation from over 30 student teams, from across the globe, showcasing their model cars that were put to test on track.

A jury of distinguished automotive experts will determine the winner based on the car’s performance, its cost-effectiveness, reliability and maintenance.NED Racers have previously represented Pakistan at Formula SAE in Italy, for the first time, in 2016, under the banner of NED Formula Racing.