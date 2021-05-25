TCL Pakistan launches T- Pro T3 full DC Inverter AC

Observer Report Lahore

TCL, Pakistan ushered in a new era of smart connectivity with the recent launch of the T – Pro T3 Full DC Inverter Air Conditioner.

Connected with IoT Wi-Fi, this technologically advanced AC, with its powerful T3 Compressor, guarantees maximum cooling output even at temperature reaching up to 60 degrees and helps save energy consumption up to 66%. The newly launched AC is available nationwide.

Consumers can connect their smart devices via the TCL Home and Google Home app and control the AC seamlessly with voice commands anywhere, anytime.

With its Smart Air Flow system, the AC distributes the air more evenly for both cool and hot air to help avoid direct exposure and maximum efficiency in cooling.

TCL Pro’s Anti – Bacterial filter removes 99% airborne bacteria from the dust particles in the air which ensures that your family breathes in a healthy and safe environment.

The following are a multitude of features in the latest T Pro that makes it special: IOT Wi-fi Control, T3 Full DC Inverter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, Energy efficient, Fireproof Box, Full BTU 50, Self-cleaning, Cleaning Reminder , Deep Clean and Easy Clean, Eco Mode, Gentle Breeze, Gold Fin, Low Noise

Sharing his views on the launch of the TCL’s T Pro, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said “The incorporation of IOT technology reflects TCL’s strong commitment to making the most innovative technology readily available in Pakistan.

T – Pro DC Inverter AC with IoT Wifi control not only will help customers experience smart cooling but will assist them in taking full control of their’s AC performance all through their mobile devices”