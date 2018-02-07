TCL launches P6 UHD smart TV

Observer Report

Lahore

TCL, the world’s third largest TV manufacturer, has announced the launch its P6 4K UHD Smart TV, the newest addition to the Popular Series (P Series) at an event held here on Tuesday. The launch event was attended by numerous famous celebrities, industry experts and foreign dignitaries including the Chief Guest, His Excellency Mr. Long Ding Bin, Consular General, People’s Republic of China to Lahore.

The P6 TV offers a sleek design, industry-leading picture and sound quality and multiple smart functions, combining to deliver an impressive entertainment experience to trend-conscious consumers. It has an ultra-slim 4.8mm Bezel, metallic casing, elegant flow line and has been polished to perfection to illustrate a highly minimalist design to ensure a near borderless visual experience.

Long Ding Bin, Consular General, The People’s Republic of China to Lahore addressing to the large audience at the occasion stated: “China and Pakistan have a good positive relationship, we are very happy to have strong economic ties with Pakistan. TCL’s presence in Pakistan is another remarkable step towards strengthening further the bilateral trade relations between the two countries. China is also the largest FDI country in Pakistan and I am confident that this relationship will continue to flourish in the future also’’