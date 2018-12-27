TCL joins hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2019

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

TCL, one of the world’s top three TV brands, has announced that they have once again signed on to become one of the sponsors of Peshawar Zalmi for the 2019 season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Peshawar Zalmi is the biggest PSL franchise in terms of brand value, Champions of PSL 2 and Runners Up of PSL 3. The franchise is seen actively promoting sports in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi, which means youth in Pashto, have made great efforts to develop the youth of the nation by providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents.

Speaking about the contract renewal, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, ‘We are really excited to continue our sponsorship with Peshawar Zalmi. As a brand focused on the sports promotion around the world, TCL already has a global icon, Neymar Jr. as our Global Brand Ambassador. And with Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan’s biggest sports entity, we will be able to really bring this aspect of our brand to the forefront here in Pakistan, as well.’

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, ‘Our initial collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi, last year was a very positive experience for our brand and a great opportunity to delve into sports marketing and so this year we are now expanding our partnership on to a much larger scale.

Share on: WhatsApp