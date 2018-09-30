TCL holds launch for C6 UHD Premium TV

Lahore

TCL, one of the world’s top three TV brands, celebrated the launch of their C6 UHD TV Seriesin Pakistan with an event held at the Nishat Hotel on the 28th of September 2018.

The Consular General, The People’s Republic of China, His Excellency, Mr. Long Ding Bin was chief guest at the launch event which was an opportunity for attendees to discover the features of the C6 series and was widely attended by both celebrities and media personalities.

The all-new C6 UHD TVfeatures AI technology, 4K HDR Pro, WCG and a Harman Kardon sound bar,delivering a powerful in-home entertainment experience in an ultra slim, edgeless display.

The C6 comes equipped with the Google Assistant, which allows users to control the TV simply by talking to it andbuilt-in Google Chromecast functions.

These eliminatethe need for complicated and time-consuming navigation and allowing users to stream content directly from their mobile devices.

Speaking about the C6, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, “I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of the C6 UHD Premium TV.

With its innovative features and elegant design, it fully embodies our goal to share smart products that deliver a refined and immersive viewing experiences to the users.”

The new TVcomes with a built-in HDR Pro system, WCG technology and Micro Dimming to enhance display quality, while the Google Android TV OS gives users the best Smart TV experience along with lots of content to enjoy on the screen.

His Excellency Mr. Wang Jian, Business Consul, The People’s Republic of China to Lahore addressing to the large audience at the occasion said, “China and Pakistan have a good positive relationship, we are very happy to have strong economic ties with Pakistan. TCL’s presence in Pakistan is another remarkable step towards strengthening further the bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

China is also the largest FDI country in Pakistan and I am confident that this relationship will continue to flourish in the future also”.

TCL is one of leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan in 2017 with a particular focus in High End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.—Agencies

